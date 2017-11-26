Miss Universe 2017 Crowned: See Which Beauty Won The Competition

We have a winner! After various rounds of competition, this year’s winner beat out 91 other women for the crown, and it could not have been more deserving!

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters from South Africa has been named the winner of Miss Universe 2017! 92 women from around the world competed for the title at the AXIS Theatre at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas on Nov. 26, but only one gorgeous gal could come out on top. In the end, it came down to Demi-Leigh against Laura Gonzalez from Colombia, who was eventually named the runner-up, while Davina Bennett from Jamaica was second runner-up. It certainly was no easy feat, as all the women were talented, smart and beautiful, so the judges had their work cut out for them in picking just one.

The judges for this year’s competition were Wendy Fitzwilliam, who won Miss Universe 1998, Jay Manuel, a makeup artist and TV host, Ross Mathews, a television personality, Megan Olivi, host and reporter for Fox Sports 1, Lele Pons, known for Vine and YouTube fame, and Pia Wurtzbach, who won Miss Universe 2015. Demi-Leigh has big shoes to fill in the aftermath of 2016 winner, Iris Mittenaere‘s, reign, but we’re confident the judges made the right decision in choosing her to represent the Miss Universe organization.

Throughout the competition, the women had to hit the stage in evening gowns and bikinis, and also answer tough questions to put their intelligence on display. This year, the broadcast was hosted by Steve Harvey and model Ashley Graham, while Fergie and Rachel Platten took the stage to perform during the show. Overall, it was an amazing night!

