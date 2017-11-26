Who Is Siddiq On ‘The Walking Dead’? Everything You Need To Know

It’s official: beloved comic book character, Siddiq, has finally joined ‘The Walking Dead’ series. Curious about the new character? Don’t worry, we’ll fill you in!

We first met Siddiq (Avi Nash) in the season eight premiere of The Walking Dead on October 22, after Carl (Chandler Riggs) discovered him at an abandoned gas station. Unfortunately Rick (Andrew Lincoln) scared him away with a few gunshots in the air, but in following episodes Carl returned with an apology note and some food and water for the survivor. In the November 26 episode, Carl returns to find Siddiq killing a walker and they start to befriend each other. After Carl asks him the three important questions, he decides Siddiq is worthy of returning to Alexandria. But, who exactly is Siddiq? Warning, potential spoilers ahead!

As fans of The Walking Dead know, the series likes to change things up from comic book to screen every now and then. But here’s what we know about Siddiq from the comics: we first meet him in issue #127 which takes place two years after the all out war we’re currently watching. He’s originally from Oceanside, the now all-female community Tara found in season seven. In the comics it’s actually Michonne who brings Siddiq back to Alexandria, not Carl. It’s also Siddiq who tells Rick about Oceanside in the first place, as opposed to Tara eventually telling him after her discovery.

Siddiq is important in the comics because his connection to Oceanside is used to recruit people to help fight the Whisperers, a group of villains we’ve still yet to see on the series. In the war against the Whisperers, Siddiq is extremely important in helping protect Alexandria. In the comics, he also has a romantic relationship with Rosita!

It’s unclear what path Siddiq will take on the show, especially since he’s showing up so early and, as we know, his version of Oceanside doesn’t exist. However, it would definitely be interesting if he joined the fight against Negan — and even more so if he hooks up with Rosita!

