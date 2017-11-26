Ryan Dorsey: 5 Things About Naya Rivera’s Husband After Domestic Battery Accusations

Naya Rivera was arrested for allegedly striking her husband, Ryan Dorsey. As she deals with this misdemeanor battery charge, learn all about Ryan.

1. Like Naya, he’s an actor. Glee fans were shook on Nov. 25 when they found out that Naya Rivera, 30, was arrested in West Virginia for allegedly hitting her husband, Ryan Dorsey, 34. She allegedly hit Ryan in the head and bottom lip while they were taking their kid out on a walk. She was charged with misdemeanor domestic battery – which carries a maximum of one year in prison and a fine up to $500 — and released on bond. While Naya is known for playing Santana Lopez on the FOX hit series, Ryan’s also a television star. He has portrayed Earl in Justified, played Tommy Miller in Pitch, and recently appeared in Ray Donovan as the character Dime Bag.

2. He’s a West Virginia native. If fans were wondering why Naya was arrested in coal country, well – Ryan’s from Charleston, West Virginia, according to People. He grew up with dreams of playing baseball, but just like an episode of Glee, he fell in love with acting while in high school. He attended the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts before moving to Los Angeles to pursue a career in acting.

3. Ryan first met Naya in 2010. Naya and Ryan became friends after he relocated to the West Coast. They had a bit of a fling, and remained close friends, even as she was romantically involved with Big Sean, 29. After Sean and Naya broke it off in 2014, she and Ryan became more than just friends.

4. He and Naya married after a very short engagement. Naya had barely split from Big Sean when she and Ryan tied the knot! These two lovebirds got married on July 19, 2014 in a secret ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The two were engaged for about two and half months before saying, “I do.” Considering Naya filed for divorce in 2016, and this alleged domestic battery incident, they may not be married for much longer.

5. He likes pro-wrestling, college sports, and dogs. Ryan’s Instagram is full of pictures of all his loves – either he’s cheering on West Virginia University, sharing pictures of his dogs or sharing a classic clip from the World Wrestling Federation. He also has many shots of his beloved son, Josey, 2, who he and Naya had in 2015. Oh, he also loves working out because Ryan is absolutely jacked. Photos of him without a shirt show that he’s like made of abs. Damn.

