Miss South Africa: 5 Things To Know About Newly Crowned 2017 Miss Universe

She did it! Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is our new 2017 Miss Universe and she took the crown on Nov. 26. We’ve got five things to know about the brunette stunner.

92 women from around the world went in to the 2017 Miss Universe competition and it was Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, 22, who cruised her way to the crown. The beauty beat out Miss Colombia and Miss Jamaica as the final three ladies still standing after the weeklong competition and three-hour telecast. She made her triumphant victory lap down the catwalk at Las Vegas’s Axis Planet Hollywood to wild rounds of applause. Host Steve Harvey , 60, read out the correct name thank goodness after his embarrassing gaff in 2015 where called out the wrong winner. We’ve got five things to know about Demi-Leigh:

1. Demi-Leigh is a college graduate.

She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Commerce degree in Management and Entrepreneurship from North-West University in South Africa. She hopes to become an entrepreneur and start her own business one day. She even held leadership positions in student government when in high school!

2. Demi-Leigh survived a terrifying armed robbery.



She was robbed at gunpoint by three masked men near Johannesburg’s Hyde Park on June 6, 2017. Fortunately Demi-Leigh was unharmed, but the scary encounter has made her a victims’ rights advocate. See pics of Demi-Leigh, here.

3. Demi Leigh is a proud advocate of women learning self defense.

Even before her robbery, she helped develop a a campaign called “Unbreakable” designed to teach women in her violence plagued home country self-defense skills.

3. Demi-Leigh’s disabled half sister is her greatest motivatior.



The beauty queen has a 10-year-old half sister named Franje, who was born without a cerebellum and is disabled. “She is my biggest motivator in life (and she has the most beautiful lashes any girl can dream of),” she said after being crowned Miss South Africa.

5. Demi-Leigh got caught in a controversy over the summer when she wore latex gloves to work with HIV-infected children.

In July she volunteered at a soup kitchen in Soweto, Johannesburg, and was photographed wearing latex gloves to serve food to HIV-positive children. Some in her country called it racist and sending the wrong message about the virus. Demi-Leigh was quick to defend herself saying it was for hygiene purposes. “All the volunteers on site wore gloves today because we honestly thought that it’s the right thing to do while working with food and while handing out food to young kids,” she said in a statement at the time.

Congratulations to Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, the winner of the 2017 #MissUniverse competition! pic.twitter.com/JYuQYc3Lvo — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) November 27, 2017

