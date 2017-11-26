Soul Train Awards Live Stream: Watch BET’s Annual Event Online

What a thrilling way to end Thanksgiving weekend! BET will be airing the 30th annual Soul Train Awards on Nov. 26 at 8pm EST and we’ve got your way to watch all of the amazing acts online.

This is the perfect way to celebrate the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend, with “Love, Peace and Soul!” as the best R&B acts in the business will be performing and being honored at the 30th annual Soul Train Awards. Singer Erykah Badu has the hosting honors for 2017, where everything from mixtapes to gospel music to dance performances will be recognized. Solange has the most nods with seven nominations, including Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Album/Mixtape of the Year, and more. Some other top nominees include Bruno Mars, Rihanna and DJ Khaled. The show actually taped back on Nov. 5 in Las Vegas so the artists could spend the holiday weekend with their families. We’ve got all of your live stream details, so just scroll down to find out how to watch the Soul Train Awards online.

Toni Braxton has already been confirmed to be honored with the Don Cornelius Legend Award for her 25 years in show business. She’s done everything from having number one singles including “You’re Making Me High” and “Un-Break My Heart,” starring as Belle in Broadway’s Beauty and the Beast to her long-running WEtv reality show with her sisters, Braxton Family Values. The Lady of Soul Award will be going to ’90s powerhouse girl group SWV. The ladies, as well as Toni will also be among the performers so this promises to be epic! See pics of the best dressed attendees at the 2016 Soul Train Awards, here.

Other performers who will be lending their talents to the telecast include Method Man, Daniel Caesar, Jessie J, Keyshia Cole, Kirk Franklin and more! So many of these acts had memorable debuts on Soul Train over the years and the awards show is now in its 30th year. What a milestone! There should be some amazing walks down memory lane so you won’t want to miss a minute of the show!

