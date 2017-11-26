Grey Cup: Calgary VS. Toronto Live Stream — Watch The Stampeders Take On The Argonauts

Planning to tune in for Grey Cup?! Here’s all the details on how you can catch the biggest night of the year for Canadian football!

The 105th Grey Cup is nearly here! Planning to get in on the action as the Calgary Stampeders take on the Toronto Argonauts at TD Place Stadium in Ottowa?! You are definitely not alone! It’s shaping up to be one exciting game where, considering this tumultuous season, pretty much anything is possible! All the action gets started at 6:00 PM EST on EPSN2! Check out all the hunky players on the Stampeders lineup right here!

Calgary is the team to beat in this match after averaging 13 wins a season since 2008. However, they’ve only brought home 2 Grey Cups in that period. This season has been a doozy for the dominant squad, seriously turning around their game in the playoffs. After losing 3 games in a row, they managed an epic turnaround against the Edmonton Eskimos on Nov. 19! The Stamps’ kicker Rob Maver shined, punting 3 times in the opening quarter alone! Then Calgary did what they do best — stampeding their rivals, outscoring them 30-1 in under 2 quarters!

As for the Argonauts, they have underdog written all over them this go round but that doesn’t mean you should count them out! They began 2017 with some jarring shakeups including the loss of their general manager Jim Barker and their head coach Scott Milanovich. All this after finishing dead last in 2016! But in no time GM Jim Popp and head coach Marc Trestman arrived and built a staff and a winning strategy overnight! With a fiery defense led by Shawn Lemon, the Argonauts should be able to give Calgary a run for their money despite falling to them twice in previous matchups this year. Oh, and did we mention that Canadian icon Shania Twain is dropping by for the halftime show! Game on!

So excited for mentor @ShaniaTwain’s performance during the #GreyCup half-time show on Sunday at 6et on @TSN_Sports. pic.twitter.com/qGxK3mVinZ — The Launch (@TheLaunchCTV) November 22, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you as excited as we are for the 2017 Grey Cup?! Let us know in the comments section below!