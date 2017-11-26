Tristan Thompson Could Get Traded To The Clippers — Making Khloe & Kendall’s BF’s Teammates

Get ready to see both Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner at Clippers games, as we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned the Cavs want to trade Tristan Thompson to the Clippers as soon as ‘next week.’

It looks like Khloe Kardashian, 33, may have spent her last Thanksgiving in Cleveland. Koko was out in C-Town for Turkey Day, spending it with her reported baby daddy, Cleveland Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson, 26. However, it seems like his time with the Cavs is coming to an end! “Tristan Thompson may get an early Christmas present and move to LA,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “The Clippers are trying to put together a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers that would involve money, picks and DeAndre Jordan.”

Whoa. If this trade goes through, Khloe will no longer be sporting the Cavs’ wine and gold. She would suddenly become the biggest Clippers fan – except for maybe her sister, Kendall Jenner, 20. Kendall has been spotted at numerous Clippers games, cheering on her bae, Blake Griffin, 28. Kendall even flew across the country to see him play against the New York Knicks on Nov. 21. If Tristan trades teams, Khloe’s alleged baby daddy will be playing side-by-side with Kendall’s sweetheart!

Tristan has been on the shelf since suffering a calf injury during the Cavs’ Nov. 1 game with the Indiana Pacers. That may be the last time he wears a Cleveland jersey, as the insider says the team is looking to seal this deal right away. “They are working on making the trade within the next week,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com. “The team is also looking for a third team to make the deal complete but it looks like Tristan is LA bound in the next month.”

The Tristan-DeAndre trade rumors were first sparked by Cleveland.com Joe Vardon. Joe reported that the Cavs would be opened to making the trade. The Cavs would reportedly throw in a draft pick to sweeten the deal. The Clippers have lost 9 of their last 10 games, and DeAndre is on the last year of his contract, per Forbes. This basically means the Clippers need to rebuild their team and it’s better to trade DeAndre for some talent like Tristan, rather than lose him to free agency. If LA thinks they’d be better off with Tristan, expect him to make his return in a Clippers uniform. Though, with both Khloe and Kendall possibly attending games, does this mean the team will have a double-dose of the alleged “Kardashian Curse?”

Do you think the Cavs should trade Tristan, HollywoodLifers? Are you excited at the idea of seeing Khloe and Kendall’s boys play on the same team?