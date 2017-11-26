Tiffany Trump Vs. Malia & Sasha Obama: Which First Daughter Is Your Fave Fashionista?

Move over, Melania and Michelle. Tiffany Trump is the First Daughter of fashion, but how does she stack up to Sasha and Malia Obama? Check out these stylish pics and vote!

First Ladies Melania Trump, 47, and Michelle Obama, 53, are known for their distinct separate fashion tastes, but both these hard-working mothers raised some stylish daughters: Tiffany Trump, 24, and Sasha, 16, and Malia Obama, 19. President Donald Trump’s youngest daughter is often overlooked, as his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, 36, gets most of the public attention. However, when Tiffany does step out into the spotlight, she tends to turn heads with her fashion. Following her father’s election victory, she was stunning beauty at the 2016 Winter Wonderland Ball. At the start of 2017, she would sparkle like fresh snow, wearing an Anne Bowen crystal gown at her father’s Cabinet Dinner.

Though Sasha and Malia are no longer living at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, they’re both remain beloved, as these two First Daughters grew up in the public eye. Entering the White House in 2009 (when Sasha was just 8 and Malia was only 11) the two young girls announced to the world that they were fashionistas in the making at their father’s inauguration. Both Malia and Sasha wore J. Crew coats in 2009, with Malia rocking an elegant sapphire blue while Sasha paired a pink number with an orange scarf.

From there, Sasha and Malia would stay sharply dressed whenever they joined their parents for public events. They rocked travel-friendly outfits, like the textured tights Sasha wore when accompanying her family to Beijing, China in 2014, per Glamour. They also knew when to amp up the class, with Malia wearing a little black dress while Sasha wrote a velvet, sleeveless dress for a 2014 holiday event. The two also know how to wear a print, like the elaborate outfits they rocked while dining with Princess Lalla Salma, 39, in Marrakech in 2016.

With her father having not completed a full year in his term, Tiffany still has plenty of time – and opportunities – to showcase her personal style. She gave everyone a reminder that yes, Donald has two daughters, when she appeared in a nude dress on Nov. 13. Though Tiffany is studying law at Georgetown, she dresses as if she’s an ace from the Fashion Institute.

Check out the First Daughter fashion above, HollywoodLifers, and pick your fave.