Shania Twain Rocks The 2017 Grey Cup Halftime Show After Arriving In Dog Sled

Wow! Shania Twain just performed at the 2017 Grey Cup Halftime Show and it was absolutely mesmerizing! Here’s how it went down!

Haven’t heard the name “Shania Twain” in a while? Well, get used to hearing it again! The Canadian country music songstress just performed at the halftime show for the Grey Cup (it’s the Canadian Super Bowl) and it was downright incredible! First of all, she entered the arena riding in a dogsled! Next, she took the stage in a pair of sparkling leggings along with red boots and a matching jacket! Love this look! We know what you’re thinking: “Where has Shania been all my life?!” Head here for loads more images of the singer!

And let’s just say that viewers watching at home appreciated how much her performance reflected her country! “Mounties escorting Shania Twain through the snow to perform at the Grey Cup and we’ve officially reached peak Canada,” one fan wrote. “Shania Twain is performing during the halftime show of the Grey Cup in a snowstorm on ESPN2 and we are all Canadian now,” another chimed in. No one is wondering where this amazing event is going down!

And just in case you hadn’t heard, Shania released a brand-new single with Nick Jonas, 25, on Nov. 10 and yes, it is a Christmas song! The diddy is titled “Say All You Want for Christmas” and it might be the sexiest holiday song around! Although they might not be the two artists you’d imagine delivering a moving Christmas duet together, this track hits its mark! Nick deliver’s a swoon-worthy performance for the track, which definitely will have you wanting to cozy up by the fire with someone special! Also, we’d enjoy seeing the sexy crooner breaking away from his club-anthem phase more often!

Shania Twain coming out in a snowstorm on a dog sled at the #GreyCup and greeted by Mounties is the most Canadian thing of all-time. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/PK96CJauxr — Bryan Mapes (@IAmMapes) November 27, 2017

Mounties escorting Shania Twain through the snow to perform at the Grey Cup and we've officially reached peak Canada. 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/77ui8YxR6S — Ben Ross (@BenRossSports) November 27, 2017

Shania Twain is not playing around pic.twitter.com/0DWkr2QHUO — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 27, 2017

