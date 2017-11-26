‘The Walking Dead’ Recap: Did [SPOILER] Really Just Get Taken Hostage?

The all out war continues on season eight of ‘The Walking Dead’, but one of the main people Negan is desperate to capture might have just been, well, captured.

SPOILER ALERT: If you are not caught up on The Walking Dead and don’t want to be spoiled, stop reading. Last chance! On the November 26 episode of The Walking Dead, it appears that Rick (Andrew Lincoln) has been taken hostage by Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) at the very end of the episode. The last thing we see as the episode comes to an end is what appears to be a naked Rick locked inside a storage unit at the landfill where Jadis and her people live. This is, of course, after Rick willingly goes to Jadis in hopes of making a new deal to get her and her people to join him in the fight against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Unfortunately for Rick, it seems his plans to recruit them backfired — hard.

Speaking of plans not going so well, Daryl (Norman Reedus) continued his own plans of going rogue against the original plans set forth by Rick. After returning to Alexandria he joined Tara (Alanna Masterson), Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) on an unplanned excursion to see what the Sanctuary looks like surrounded by walkers. However, he surprised them by revealing he wasn’t just there to be their tour guide, but also so that they could “end this” war on his own terms. Rick might be MIA right now, but he’s definitely not going to be happy about this.

Meanwhile over at The Hilltop, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) proved she’s really falling into her new role as the leader by making some executive decisions about the hostages Jesus (Tom Payne) brought back. She has the workers build a makeshift “prison” for them to live in within the walls of The Hilltop, temporarily, and reveals her plans are to keep them hostage as a bargaining chip if needed during the war. She also tells Jesus that when all is said and done, they can’t possibly let the Saviors live, which obviously upsets Jesus who fought so hard against Morgan (Lennie James) to keep the hostages alive. The best part about Maggie’s arc in this episode? She finally strong arms Gregory (Xander Berkeley) into where he belongs: in the “prison” with the Saviors.

Meet Siddiq & More Episode Highlights

Last but certainly not least, Carl (Chandler Riggs) finally tracks down Siddiq in the woods near the gas station. After a conversation between the two, we learn that Siddiq kills walkers because his mother taught him that it might help “release” their souls into the afterlife. Carl asks him the “three questions” that Aaron (Ross Marquand) uses to recruit people to Alexandria, and Siddiq passes with flying colors, so Rick’s son takes a risk by bringing him back.

Notable things that went down: Tara telling Daryl that no matter what, when this is all over, she’s killing Dwight (Austin Amelio) — and Daryl saying they can “both” do it. Michonne and Rosita leaving Alexandria without telling anyone, accidentally finding two Saviors in the midst of a plan to save the Sanctuary, then being saved by Daryl and Tara. King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), who no longer wants to identify as a king or a leader, is completely defeated by losing his people and Shiva. Carol (Melissa McCarthy) refuses to let Ezekiel lose himself in his devastation and fights hard to get him to realize that his work as a leader isn’t done yet. Jerry (Cooper Anders) remains awesome.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What did YOU think of this episode of The Walking Dead? Comment below, let us know!