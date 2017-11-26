‘RHOA’: Kim Zolciak Lunges At Kenya After She’s Accused Of ‘Pimping Her Daughter Out’

The drama on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ reached an all-time high during the Nov. 26 episode, when Kim Zolciak showed up to NeNe Leakes’ party unannounced.

Oh my Lanta. Can you believe what just happened during the Nov. 26 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta? NeNe Leakes tried throwing an unforgettable soiree — one she bizarrely named the “Never Forget” party, in which she invited her favorite “girls and gays” to attend — but things took a serious turn for the worst, when Kim Zolciak showed up unannounced. She actually came at Sheree‘s guest (or as NeNe put it, Sheree’s “favorite gay”), but her appearance at the party was a complete shock to everyone. However, no one was more shook by her presence than Kenya, who has had a long-standing feud with the OG housewife. In fact, as soon as Kenya saw Kim at the party, she called for security.

Fortunately, things started out pretty tame. NeNe and Kim threw playful jabs at each other, which seemed to be all in good fun, but once everyone migrated inside, where the air-conditioning provided some relief from the humid summer weather in Atlanta, things got ugly. First, NeNe and Kim had a little argument over each one ignoring the other at the mall. But then, when Kenya’s marriage came up in conversation, things got even more heated. One the ladies got upset, saying they wanted to meet Kenya’s new husband, but Kim quickly intervened and said, “It ain’t gonna f***ing happen, bitch, because he don’t exist.” At that point, everyone stopped dead in their tracks and looked at Kim to make sure they heard her correctly. Kenya ignored Kim and said they’d all meet him “soon,” but Kim kept going, saying, “It’s all a bunch of lies. It’s a bunch of bulls***. He don’t exist.”

After that, Kenya ripped Kim a new one. “Shut the f*** up,” she yelled at Kim! “Why do you have such a hard on for me? Didn’t they cut it off during your reassignment surgery? Why do you have such a hard on? Jack off somewhere. Get it off, jack off somewhere and get it off your chest.” Kim then moved to the other side of the room, but the argument kept going. Kenya wondered why Kim is so obsessed with her. “It’s all a f***ing lie, bitch,” Kim said, before Kenya fired back, “Worry about your botched surgery. Why are you so concerned? Worry about your life and the daughter you pimp out for John Legend concert tickets — the d***s she’ll suck for John Legend tickets. Worry about pimping your daughter out, bitch.” And that’s when Kim stood up and lunged at Kenya before Sheree grabbed ahold of Kim to stop anything physical from happening. Then, the words “To be continued…” flashed across the screen, so to see what happened, you’ll have to tune in next week! And in case you forgot or don’t know about that whole John Legend incident, read about it here!

