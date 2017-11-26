Oh no! A nasty fight broke out between Oakland’s wide receiver Michael Crabtree and Denver’s Aqib Talib during their game on Sunday! Here’s how it went down!

An old feud was reignited on Sunday, Nov. 26, between Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree and Denver Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib! During the first quarter of the game, Crabtree aggressively pushed Talib off the field during a run by Marshawn Lynch. Soon, the two began exchanging blows while rolling around on the ground! In no time, a full-on brawl had erupted on the field. The fight continued until teammates finally pulled them apart! Take a look at some Oaklands craziest fans right here!

During the heated scuffle, Talib got his hands Crabtree’s helmet, which he appeared to toss toward the stands. Ultimately, Crabtree and Talib were both ejected from the game, according to ESPN. So was Raiders guard Gabe Jackson for apparently making contact with an official during the melee. Crabtree also apparently had a small confrontation with Denver’s Chris Harris Jr. who appeared to complain of groin pains on the bench afterwards. Today was not the day to cross paths the hot-headed wide receiver! Bradley Roby replaced Crabtree on the starting defense afterwards.

This isn’t the first time tempers have flared up between Crabtree and Talib. Last season, in the middle of a play, Talib appeared to rip off a necklace that Crabtree was wearing during a heated moment. Afterward, Crabtree got in Talib’s face, saying, “Snatching chains on the field, like what you accomplish? You hard? You tough? That make you tough?” according to TMZ. And during the altercation on Sunday, Talib appeared to do it again, taking another necklace off his opponent!

