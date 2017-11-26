Naya Rivera Arrested After Allegedly Striking Husband In The Head & Bottom Lip

Former ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery in Kanawha County, West Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 25. Get all the details here!

Naya Rivera, 30, was arrested and arraigned on Saturday, Nov. 25, for misdemeanor domestic battery, E! News reports. The Kanawha County Sheriff confirmed the former Glee star was taken into custody, and WSAZ reported, “Investigators say she’s charged with domestic battery. They tell us it involves her husband at their home.” In fact, a video has surfaced, showing a teary-eyed Naya standing in front of a judge during her arraignment this evening.

“You have been charged with a misdemeanor domestic battery,” the judge said. “Do you know what you have been charged with?”

“Yes, your honor,” Naya replied. (Watch the full video below.)

The video was posted by a reported named Kalea Gunderson, who later tweeted, “Criminal complaint states Rivera’s husband Ryan Dorsey told police she struck him in the head and bottom lip when they were on a walk with their child.” Naya has since been released on bond and was picked up by her father-in-law.

This news comes just months after it was reported that Naya was no longer moving forward with her divorce from Ryan. She filed for the divorce paperwork to be dismissed — those which she filed in November 2016. As you’ll recall, Naya dated Ryan before they broke up and she became engaged to Big Sean. After Big Sean called of their engagement, however, she reunited with Ryan and got married three months later in July 2014.

HollywoodLife.com reached out to Naya’s rep for comment, but did not get an immediate response.

Glee actress Naya Rivera arrested on domestic battery charge. Full story on https://t.co/gLqggB15yU pic.twitter.com/YqlflJ23T6 — Kalea Gunderson (@KaleaWCHS) November 26, 2017

