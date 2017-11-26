Naya Rivera: See Video Of ‘Glee’ Actress In Police Station Getting Charged For Domestic Battery

Naya Rivera was shockingly charged with allegedly striking her husband Ryan Dorsey on Nov. 25. See the video of her in the police station and read more EXCLUSIVE details.

Glee actress Naya Rivera, 30, was charged with domestic battery in West Virginia on Nov. 25 after allegedly hitting her husband Ryan Dorsey, 34, and she’s not feeling too great about the public image that’s coming across. SEE VIDEO AFTER HER ARREST HERE. “Naya is absolutely mortified over what happened, and the fact that there’s video makes it all the worse,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Naya and Ryan really love each other, but their relationship is really toxic, and they fight all the time. The Thanksgiving break was really stressful, Naya and Ryan had a number of disagreements. Naya hates that the press are involved, and that she now looks like some kind of monster, it’s the most embarrassing thing that’s ever happened to her, and she is absolutely beside herself with shame.” See photos of Naya and Ryan in happier times here.

“Late in the night of Nov. 25, 2017, Deputy T. Dubiel of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to an address on 126th Street in Chesapeake, WV for a domestic violence complaint,” a spokesperson for the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office told HollywoodLife.com “When he arrived he spoke with Ryan Keith Dorsey who said his wife, Naya Marie Rivera (30 years old of Woodland Hills, CA), struck him in the head and face. The Deputy saw minor injuries consistent with his statement. Mr. Dorsey showed Deputies a video made during the incident, which also supported Mr. Dorsey’s account of the incident. Mrs. Rivera was arrested, charged with domestic battery. After arrest booking procedures she was taken to Kanawha County Magistrate Court where she was arraigned and a bond was set. She was then released from custody. As is always the case in criminal matters, the charge against Mrs. Rivera is merely an accusation. She is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Naya and Ryan were reportedly on a walk with their 2-year-old son, Josey when they incident allegedly occurred. The couple called off their divorce last month after an unexpected split so there was speculation that the two may have been ready to reconcile and make it work once again.

