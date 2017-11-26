Miss Universe 2017: See The Most Amazing National Costume Competition Pics

Way to pay homage! The 92 contestants vying for the title of Miss Universe 2017 debuted their national costumes and we’ve got the pics of them looking stunning while strutting their stuff. Take a peek at all of the elaborate and colorful ensembles!

We are in awe. This year’s Miss Universe competition will definitely live up to the hype, especially after seeing the drop-dead gorgeous women express themselves with their national costumes on Nov. 18. From the feathered accessories to flowing fabrics and sequins, there was no shortage of style when the 92 ladies took the stage at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. It’s an “international competition where contestants display an authentic costume of choice that best represents the culture of their home country,” according to the pageant’s site. None of the women were afraid to go the extra mile with their vibrant ensembles and we commend them for it! See the contestant’s glam shots, right here.

Esonica Veira commanded the stage from the moment she walked out, wearing a bright yellow leotard with feathered knee-high boots and matching wings. She was all smiles while serving up the heat, rocking a beaded headpiece while representing the Virgin Islands for the special occasion. We are still obsessing over USA contestant Kára McCullough‘s fierce choice. The brunette bombshell looked out of this world while opting for a crimson velvet bodysuit with a royal blue bodice. And did you catch Miss Canada Lauren Howe‘s glamorous outfit? She dropped jaws while opting for an angelic white ensemble that was bedazzled from head to toe. So chic!

As expected, Miss Nepal brought her A-game as well! Nagma Shrestha dazzled with her traditional two-piece, completing her look with golden jewelry. Watch out for France’s Alicia Aylies, since she came to slay in her sparkling corset with a floor-length train, even bringing crystal-encrusted fencing equipment with her! After feasting our eyes on these incredible costumes, we can hardly wait for the star-studded Miss Universe 2017 competition on Nov. 26, hosted by Steve Harvey as well as body activist and model Ashley Graham, who will take us backstage!

