Miss Universe Best Hair & Makeup: See The Amazing Glam From The Competition

Talk bout GLAM! The Miss Universe contestants brought their beauty A-games to the competition in Vegas!

If there’s one thing the Miss Universe contestants definitely have going on, it’s their amazing makeup and hair. At the competition, live from Las Vegas on Nov. 26, the 92 contestants rocked a variety of soft waves to slicked back straight hair to their natural, bouncy curls! Additionally, the ladies all wore long, luscious lashes, stunning smokey eyes and bright, bold lips — we’re going to need to copy all of these glam looks! Miss Universe’s motto is “Confidently Beautiful” and we can say we are definitely confident all of these women are beautiful, in more ways than one! See photos of the Miss Universe contestants’ hair and makeup!

Notably, top 10 contestants Miss USA Kara McCullough, Miss Brazil Monalysa Alcântara and Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett slayed the Miss Universe stage with their natural, beautiful hair and received so much applause. Kara spoke about wearing her hair naturally after winning Miss USA, saying “I decided to embrace what makes me feel comfortable and what makes me feel the best and brightest on stage, but also embrace what other people can relate to,” she shared. “That typical, traditional sleek hair with a big tease, not to say it’s gone out the window, but it’s transitioning a lot. When I choose to wear my hair curly, I was afraid. I didn’t know if people were going to accept it…if anyone was going to be receptive to it at all.” Well, we have to say it looks amazing!

Every year, there is more and more diversity brought to the Miss Universe competition, and each country displays their own twist on beauty standards. From Miss Croatia’s deep metallic brown lip to Spain’s purple and pink shadow, to Miss Columbia’s slick straight hair — we loved seeing these ladies come together on one stage to represent beauty all over the world!

