Miss Universe 2017 Live Stream: Watch The Glamorous Competition Online

Fierce and fabulous! After a long wait, the 2017 Miss Universe competition is finally here and promises to be better than ever, with 92 women from all over the world vying for the prize in Las Vegas on Nov. 26. It’s going to be a night full of excitement, since Steve Harvey will be reprising his hosting duties, sharing the responsibilities with body activist and model Ashley Graham. We couldn’t be more pumped about watching the ladies take the stage for the fan-favorite international beauty pageant airing on FOX, which will be taking place live at The Axis theater at Planet Hollywood. Don’t miss a second of the star-studded action by tuning via live stream at 7 PM ET! Click to see pics of all of the gorgeous contestants, right here.

Viewers are going to be in for a treat this evening, especially considering the judges including America’s Next Top Model‘s Jay Manuel, Vine star LeLe Pons, as well as TV personality Ross Matthews. On top of that, Fergie and Rachel Platten will be gracing the stage for epic performances. So how will the winner be decided? “A contestant must be confident,” the Miss Universe site reads. “She must be able to demonstrate authenticity and articulate her ambitions as a title holder. The competitions showcase and evaluate the contestant’s aspirations and are judged by accomplished business leaders, philanthropists, and public figures.”

Last year’s winner Iris Mittenaere of France will hand the crown to the new beauty queen after each stunner faces off in Swimwear, Evening Gown, Final Question and Final Look. USA’s Kára McCullough will have some tough competition, since everyone will giving in their all. Get ready, since Ashley will be getting plenty of behind-the-scenes action while serving as backstage host. There’s never been a shortage of surprising moments, including when Steve announced the wrong winner in 2015, so fans can’t wait to watch!

