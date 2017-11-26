Miss Universe: Miss Thailand Completely Butchers Steve Harvey’s Name During Live Show

Awkward! While getting interviewed by Steve Harvey at Miss Universe 2017, the gorgeous contestant from Thailand totally called the show host by the wrong name!

Maria Poonlertlarp from Thailand was the first contestant to be announced as a Top 16 finalist at the 2017 Miss Universe pageant on Nov. 26, but her big moment centerstage didn’t go as planned. Obviously, Maria was totally nervous as host Steve Harvey called her name in front of the massive crowd, and she accidentally called him ‘Harvey’ instead of Steve….twice! Of course, Steve is no stranger to making a major flub during Miss Universe — when he hosted the show in 2015, he even announced the wrong winner at first! Even though plenty of people noticed Maria’s mistake, Steve made sure not to point it out so she wasn’t super shamed or embarrassed.

This year, the 92 Miss Universe contestants were split into three different categories based on the geographical location of their country — Asia & South Pacific, Europe and the Americas. Four women from each region were selected by the judges and viewers to move onto the Top 16, and then, at the end, four more were added as ‘wild card’ picks, chosen regardless of their region. Along with Thailand, contestants from Sri Lanka, Ghana and South Africa were picked from the Asia/South Pacific region.

After Maria mistakenly called Steve the wrong name, Twitter began blowing up with viewers calling her out for the error, and you can see some of the reactions below! By the end of the competition, only one of the women will be able to take home the title of Miss Universe, so hopefully this tiny flub isn’t used against Maria when it comes to the judges picks!

Steve Harvey getting a piece of his own medicine…the contestant from Thailand keeps calling him Harvey #MissUniverse2017 — Arlington Lane II (@TheATrainSTL) November 27, 2017

I wonder if #MissThailand knows his name is really Steve not Harvey? 🤔 — Demi 👑 (@PrttyGirl_Dee87) November 27, 2017

Miss Thailand calling @IAmSteveHarvey Harvey like they homies 😂😂😂 — Aaron Andrews (@ajapackertalk) November 27, 2017

