Miss Egypt Caught Rolling Her Eyes During Miss Universe & Twitter Is Obsessed

Caught ya! Miss Egypt was captured on camera rolling her eyes so hard, we’re shocked they didn’t fall out and roll across the Miss Universe stage. You HAVE to see this video!

Miss Egypt 2017, Farah Sedky, wasn’t too thrilled during the swimwear competition at the Miss Universe pageant on Sunday, November 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The stunning beauty, who did not get chosen as a finalist, rocked a blue swimsuit with a colorful sarong around her waist for the competition, but that wasn’t what the camera picked up. Unfortunately for Farah, her hard eye roll towards the audience is the only thing anyone saw as she strutted across the stage. Yikes!

In the video, which Twitter users quickly captured and shared online, Farah can be seen looking unamused as she stares out at the audience. Suddenly, out of nowhere, she rolls her eyes! Is she annoyed she didn’t make it to the finals? Did she see someone doing something silly? Maybe her ex was sitting front row? Honestly, whatever caused Farah to roll her eyes like that remains a mystery, but Twitter is still loving the moment. Watch the video of Miss Egypt’s eye roll below, and then check out what Twitter users were saying after the epic moment was caught on camera.

Miss Egypt isn’t having any of it #MissUniverse pic.twitter.com/2AknLxImNp — Brian Rappaport (@BRappy55) November 27, 2017

I really hope that Miss Egypt rolling her eyes will be a meme by tomorrow — OriginalGabster (@gabycastillo214) November 27, 2017

Miss Egypt is me and I’m stuffing my face on the couch.#missuniverse pic.twitter.com/RGtk2KtnNY — nicole🦒 (@whatthenicole) November 27, 2017

Mood: Miss Egypt rolling her eyes during the swimsuit competition #MissUniverse2017 — lo🎄 (@blonders17) November 27, 2017

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What do YOU think about Miss Egypt rolling her eyes on camera? Do YOU think she should have made the finals? Comment below, let us know!