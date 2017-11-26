La La Anthony Is Red Hot Showing Thigh In Slit Skirt & High Boots — Revenge On Carmelo?

Is it getting hot in here!? La La Anthony just shared an insanely sexy photo that we’re betting has her ex Carmelo Anthony drooling! Check it out!

Let’s face it, La La Anthony is an expert when it comes to getting our attention! The gorgeous reality star knows exactly the types of sophisticated-yet-stylish ensembles that not only highlight her insane figure, they also have us collecting our tongues off the floor! Take for example her latest red-hot post! In it, the curvy beauty strikes a stunning post in a red leather number that displays loads of thigh! She paired the dress with some red thigh-high boots…and we can’t look away!

“Bad Ting,” she captioned the sexy photo. Did we mention the smoldering look she’s giving the camera! Now, although we can’t enough of La La’s sexy pics, we’re betting we’re not the intended audience. So, is her ex Carmelo Anthony, 33, catching these sizzling selfies? And if so, is La La letting him know what he’s missing out on?! We have to know! Head here for tons more pics of La La strutting her stuff!

Although these two have yet to reconcile their romance, La La has nothing but kind things to say about Carmelo! In a recent interview she gushed about how good a father he is, despite the distance! “It’s hard when your dad doesn’t live in the same place that you live anymore, for any 10-year-old that’s hard,” La La told Latina magazine, referring to their son Kiyan. “We try to make it as normal as possible and make access to his dad as frequent as possible. They have an incredible bond, and Melo is an incredible dad. They’re always on FaceTime or on the phone planning their next trip.” Awww!

Bad Ting 🌶 A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on Nov 25, 2017 at 6:23pm PST

