Did Kylie Jenner Drop A Pregnancy Hint In Her Thanksgiving Treats? See Pic Fans Are Freaking Over

Is that a cookie…or proof Kylie Jenner is really pregnant?! Ky’s Thanksgiving desserts have some fans thinking she hinted at her rumored baby. Really.

At this point, Kylie Jenner’s alleged pregnancy has more conspiracies than the JFK assassination, Area 51 and every episode of The X-Files – combined! The latest clue into whether or not the 20-year-old is pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby came at Thanksgiving. While Kylie’s décor led some of her followers to think she confirmed her rumored pregnancy, some eagle-eyed fans started talking turkey. Actually, they pointed towards the turkey-shaped rice-treats she was serving for dessert. While most of the treats featured a chocolate turkey head with candy-corn feathers, one particular bird had a chocolate body…making it look like it was pregnant!

The allegedly pregnant Rice Krispies treat was dead center in the picture Kylie uploaded to her Snapchat. She even shared a close-up picture of the bird cook, almost as if she was hinting that she was the cookie and that birdy’s bump was the baby supposedly growing in her belly! This is not a drill: The truth is out there – and it’s in the cookie!

Or not. It could be that this cookie was a little bit extra because it was meant to be the centerpiece of the plate (as it’s possible that these cookies were store bought – no shade, Kylie.) So, thinking that Kylie revealed that she’s pregnant with a Thanksgiving dessert might be a little cray-cray, but at this point, fans are hungry for any kind of hint about her alleged pregnancy. Kylie seemed to stir more rumors by showing off the massive pink makeover she gave her dining room. With Kylie reportedly expecting a baby girl with Travis, 25, this color choice was either a subtle hint or a major troll.

Kylie wasn’t subtle when she revealed her brand new hairstyle. “Cut off all my hair again,” she captioned a Nov. 25 Snapchat video, showing how she sheared all the hair past her shoulders. This new bob looked cute – but she also filmed herself from the neck up. Yes, once again, she hid her body from her fans. Oh, Kylie. Fans better get used to it, because the KUWTK star supposedly wants to keep her alleged pregnancy hidden until she finally gives birth. So, it seems the closest Kylie will come to confirming/denying things will be paint schemes and cookies.

Do you think Kylie will confirm (or deny) her pregnancy, HollywoodLifers? Or do you think she’ll continue to tease it?