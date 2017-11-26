Kris Jenner Hints At Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy: Having Kids Is ‘Like A Faucet You Can’t Turn Off’

The Kardashian family is getting ready to celebrate Christmas, but at a holiday meal, Kris accidentally implies that Kylie Jenner is pregnant with one specific comment!

Kris Jenner, 61, is so sneaky! She basically confirms that Kylie Jenner, 20, is pregnant during a holiday dinner on the Nov. 26 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but let’s back up for a minute.

The Kardashian fam is getting ready for the holidays, and you can bet there’s a rivalry over who’s the best at decorating, gift-giving, baking and more! “I have warned everyone that I will come for them if they even dare copy anything I’m doing this holiday season,” Kim Kardashian, 37, declares. Oh, it’s on.

Kim, Kris, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, review the guest list for Kris’ legendary Christmas Eve party. Hailey Baldwin and will.i.am make the cut, but one of Tyga‘s friends is axed, probably due to his breakup with Kylie. Yikes!

Kim picks out the matching pajamas for the family to wear on Christmas, per tradition. Meanwhile, Kris sets up an elaborate ice skating rink in her backyard for the party, and everyone agrees that she’s going overboard this year.

Khloe and Kris decide to have a bake off. Khloe plans to make strawberry cobbler and cinnamon rolls, and Kris will submit her famous lemon cake…even though it’s partly made from a box.

Of course, the true meaning of the holidays is giving back, and the sisters volunteer at various charity organizations, including when Kim participates in the “One Voice: Somos Live” telethon to help Puerto Rico victims.

As for who wins the bake off? Well, the taste-testers are blown away by both Kris and Khloe’s desserts, and it’s a tough decision. In the end, there can only be one winner, though, and it’s Khloe! “I’m, like, the new Betty Crocker,” Khloe shrugs. However, they all agree that they want to have Kris’ lemon cake on Christmas Eve, since it’s tradition!

Finally, during a holiday meal, the fam goes around and says what they’re grateful for. Kim says that she’s happy to enjoy the calm before the storm as she prepares for the arrival of a new baby, and that’s when Kris jumps in. “I used to pray that one of you guys would have a baby,” she says, “And now it’s like a faucet you can’t turn off.” Kris is definitely looking at Kylie — who just happens to be wearing the now-famous blue men’s shirt — as she speaks, and we can’t even!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kris just confirmed Kylie’s pregnancy?!