Khloe Kardashian Accused Of Photoshopping Her Face In New Pic — Will She Clap Back?

Here we go again. After Khloe Kardashian posted another gorgeous shot of her face, fans once again accused her of editing the pic!

Another day, another Khloe Kardashian Photoshop scandal. This time, the 33-year-old Keeping up with the Kardashians star came under fire in the comments section when she posted a picture taken on sunnier days. “🌴This picture reminds me that I need a tan ASAP 🌴,” she captioned a Nov. 26 picture. Was Khloe saying she was pale in this picture? She certainly looked like she was rocking a richer glow to her skin. Either way, it didn’t take long for haters to drop the P-word, accusing KoKo of doctoring the photo!

“Nice to believe she didn’t photoshop this one,” user volontarydark wrote, while lovalucian said that Kloe’s look was a result of “Photoshop + surgery.” Other users commented how this picture of Khloe looked completely different from the rest of the pics in her Instagram feed. One said that they “didn’t even recognizer her,” while another suggested that Khloe “doesn’t even look like that in real life.” One user, going by mednightpurp, even told Khloe that she needed to “stop using that cam that smooths and shapes your face asap”

Thankfully, the haters were greatly outnumbered by Khloe’s fans, who sent messages of love to her over this pic (with many asking and rudely demanding that she shows her alleged baby bump.) Still, there was enough shade being through that fans can expect another trademark Khloe clap-back to rain down like thunder. The last time the comments section accused Khloe of editing her pics on the ‘gram, she felt she needed to shut down the criticism. “Haters will say it’s photoshopped,” she wrote in the captioned of a pair of Nov. 11 selfies. Now, to be fair, KoKo’s nose looked incredibly thin in that allegedly altered image. In fact, many thought she had gotten work done!

It wasn’t surgery or a really sharp nose contour, but just a case of Facetune, according to Dr. John Layke. The Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Group doctor EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that Khloe used the popular selfie editing app to give herself a makeover. Did she use it here, or are the haters just hatin’ on Kloe?

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Is this photo ‘shopped? Do you think Khloe looks good here?