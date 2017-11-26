Kelsea Ballerini Delivers A Stirring Performance Of ‘Legends’ At 2017 Halo Awards

OMG! Kelsea Ballerini just blew us away with her incredible performance of “Legends” at the 2017 Halo Awards! Here’s how it went down!

That was unbelievable! Kelsea Ballerini just brought down the house at the 2017 Halo Awards with a rousing rendition of her hit track “Legends”! The 24-year-old songstress took the stage in a black sleeveless blouse decorated with lines of sparkling yellow sequins! And her soaring voice quickly sent fans into a frenzy! We’re obsessed! Head here for loads more images from the star-studded awards show!

During her performance, the songstress strutted down to her fandom where she sang directly to a few lucky attendees! We’re totally loving her sparkling microphone for the occasion! It definitely suits her otherworldly stage presence! Kelsea’s performance is just one of many from the Nickelodeon awards show that’s left us breathless! Everyone from Hey Violet to Why Don’t We to Ayo & Teo is taking the stage at the special event honoring teens who are doing their part to improve their communities and the world!

Kelsea is on a roll lately! The Tennessee native delivered yet another stirring performance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade earlier this week! She tore through some of her hits, including “Unapologetically” and “Legends” in a shimmering red, black and silver gown! The completed her look for the show with a slicked-back ponytail and it looked completely amazing!

She clearly has plenty of reasons to smile lately! On Christmas last year, she announced that she’s engaged to country singer Morgan Evans! “On March 12th [2016] I met and hosted an awards show with @morganevansmusic…” Kelsea captioned a video of the couple onstage at Australia’s Country Music Channel Awards. “This morning, 9 months and 13 days later, he got down on one knee in the kitchen while I was burning pancakes and asked me to marry him. Loving him has been the greatest gift of my life. And now I get to do it for life. #HECALLED”. So it’s safe to assume she’s planning a certain ceremony these days!

