Kailyn Lowry’s Kids ‘Adore’ New Girlfriend: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Hasn’t Been ‘This Happy’ In Years

Kailyn Lowry and her kids are happier than ever with girlfriend Dominique Potter, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Here’s more about the amazing romance!

Kailyn Lowry, 25, is enjoying every moment with her new girlfriend Dominique Potter and has even happily introduced her kids to her loving romantic partner just in time for the holidays. “Kailyn is super excited for the holidays this year—she and Dominique plan to go all out with a gigantic tree, loads of presents and a huge meal,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “This is the first Christmas that Kailyn has looked forward to in ages, and that’s totally down to Dominique. They have such an amazing relationship—maybe it’s because they were friends for such a long time before falling in love—they make each other laugh all the time, they really have fun together, and they rarely disagree on anything.” Aw! It truly sounds like a match made in Heaven! Check out photos of Kailyn here!

The mom-of-three announced she was dating Dominique a couple weeks ago and says they’ve been friends for a year before it turned into something more. Their relationship seems to be better than any of the ones Kailyn has been in before and things could last for a long time. “Kailyn and Dominique haven’t discussed the future yet, but they’re so good together that it’s hard to imagine that they won’t be with each other forever,” the source continued. “Kailyn and Dominique balance each other out perfectly, they make an awesome team, and the kids absolutely adore her. Kailyn hasn’t been this happy and content in years, she feels loved and cherished, and she thanks her lucky stars each and every day for having Dominique in her life.”

We’re happy to hear that Kailyn and Dominique’s romance is going strong. After years of tumultuous battles with her exes/baby daddies, it’s great to see Kailyn smiling and embracing her new love!

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on Kailyn’s new relationship with Dominique? Send us your comments below!