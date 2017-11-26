Justin Bieber ‘Loves’ How Supportive Selena Gomez Is Of His Healthy Lifestyle — She ‘Inspires Him’

Selena Gomez is apparently the driving force behind Justin Bieber’s healthy lifestyle these days! Here’s the EXCLUSIVE details!

Remember Justin Bieber‘s, 23, wild days? Back when he was allegedly egging neighbors houses and getting arrest for racing in Miami? Well, it certainly appears like those reckless hijinks are behind him! Perhaps that’s why Selena Gomez, 25, is giving her ex another chance? We do know that the Biebs cleaned up his act before Sel came back into his life but, according to our insiders, she’s all about his new outlook! Head here for tons more photos of this cute couple!

“Justin loves how supportive Selena has been of his new healthy lifestyle,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He loves that she shows up to his hockey games and she inspires him whenever she is around. Selena brings out the best in Justin and he loves how secure she makes him feel. Justin has been listening to Selena after work everyday as she shares about her challenges and the progress of her day. Thanks to healthy communication, they are stronger than ever.” That’s certainly encouraging!

As we previously reported, JB opted out of spending Thanksgiving with Selena’s family because he knows it’s going to take a lot of work to convince them that he’s a changed man. Instead he headed to Canada where he was spotted playing hockey with some teens! “There is a good amount of Selena‘s family that don’t like Justin and are trying to figure everything out on their reconciliation,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Justin decided to not ruffle any feathers and had Selena visit her family without him because he can see her a lot more than they do and he also didn’t want to be the reason that people had a bad holiday. He is trying to make the right decisions and get back into her family’s good graces and not showing up for Thanksgiving or taking her away to do their own thing was an important thing to do this year. Its all about baby steps with Justin this time around.” It sure sounds like he’s trying to do the right thing this time with Selena!

