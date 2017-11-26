11 Hottest TV Sex Scenes Of 2017: Jamie & Claire’s Steamy Reunion & More

Our favorite TV shows definitely turned up the heat this year with these steamy sex scenes. From Jamie and Claire’s ‘Outlander’ reunion to Daenerys & Jon Snow’s ‘GoT’ hookup, these are the hottest TV sex scenes of 2017!

The most highly-anticipated sex scene of the year was definitely Jamie and Claire’s on Outlander. If you’ve read Diana Gabaldon’s Voyager, you know that Jamie and Claire’s reunion 20 years later is both emotional and very, very sexy. Once Jamie and Claire got over their initial shock of seeing each other after two decades, these two had one epic love-making session in bed. We’re still sweating! No one has chemistry quite like Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe.

Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) finally met in season 7 of Game of Thrones, and their chemistry was just as amazing as we had imagined it would be. Okay, so Jon Snow is technically Daenerys’s nephew, but most fans don’t seem to mind this little obstacle. Jon Snow and Daenerys aren’t even aware they’re related! Every time these two characters shared a scene, the chemistry between them was palpable. All the sexual tension culminated in a super hot sex scene on a boat in the season finale. Get on board with Jonerys, people. They’re so happening.

Jasper (Tom Austen) and Eleanor’s relationship on The Royals has been a roller coaster, to say the least. In season 3, they put the games aside and really tried to have a relationship. Eleanor (Alexandra Park) really took the reigns with some seriously sexy moments. She stripped down into some hot black lingerie and straddled Jasper while he was sitting in one of the throne chairs. We all know what happened next…

