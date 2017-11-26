HALO Awards Red Carpet — See Pics Of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Cannon & More

It was another red …sorry, orange!, carpet for the books! Stars like Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini, and Nick Cannon all rocked their looks. See the pics here!

The HALO Awards is an important event that honors children that are helping to change the world for the better — HALO literally means “Helping and Leading Others”. The 2017 event started off strong with a fun and festive ORANGE carpet! Singer Kelly Clarkson looked gorgeous with a smokey eye and curls in her hair. She wore head to toe black — chic! She was honored with the HALO Hall of Fame Award for her work with multiple charities. Kelsea Ballerini wore a metallic two-piece outfit by Victoria Hayes. We loved her belted sea-foam green short and satin crop top! Flirty and fun! She performed at the show.

Host, creator, and executive producer Nick Cannon took the “Nickelodeon Halo Awards” to heart, with branded sneakers, headphones and a leather jacket that read “Nick.” Nick Cannon, Nickelodeon — his outfit is a win, win! Former Big Time Rush star Logan Henderson looked cute in black pants and a royal blue varsity jacket. We spoke to him on the carpet and he told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY: “I’m just excited to be here because the fact that these kids are going out and doing it — that’s half the work. Actually coming up with a plan and doing better for your community. [My advice is to] get a plan in order and go as far as you can with it. Get the right help and dream as big as you can.”

Pop band Hey Violet looked picture perfect in color coordinated outfits. They made maroon look amazing! Vlogger Ashley Nichole wore a girly fit and flare dress that was very low cut and showed off her cleavage! See all the stars on the orange carpet in our gallery attached! Watch the show on Nickelodeon on Sunday, November 26 at 7pm EST.

HollywoodLifers, did you love seeing the stars on the Halo Awards red carpet?