GiGi Gorgeous Announces Her And GF Are Parents — ‘Thank You To Our Beautiful Surrogate’

OMG! GiGi Gorgeous, 25, just revealed to the world that she and her girlfriend Nats are parents now! She made the announcement on social media with an adorable photo of herself and her better half looking down at their brand-new bundle of joy — and the little guy is completely precious! “Thank you to our beautiful surrogate,” GiGi captioned the touching moment. Pass the Kleenex! Head here more photos of the YouTube star!

We know what you’re thinking — did they just write “little guy”?! Yes, we sure did! The beloved media maven and Nats also slyly revealed that their first child is a baby boy! We’re even learning his name: Enzo. We think they made a pretty amazing choice! They shared the news with some pics of a few incredible onesies that have been customized for their newborn with his name! One has his name emblazoned on a fire; another has his name written in gold along his torso! We’re betting Enzo is going to be one glam baby in no time!

Devoted fans know that the blonde bombshell and her special lady were an on-again, off-again couple until the end of 2016. So, when they decided to rekindle their relationship last year they couldn’t have waited long before choosing to become parents together! But, hey, when you know, you know! GiGi has made a habit of sharing her journey to womanhood and found a rabid fanbase in the process! So it’s no surprise that fans will get to see how she handles parenthood! Besides, these 3 are the perfect lil family! Congrats, you two!

