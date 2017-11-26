Fergie Dazzles In Show-Stopping Performance During 2017 Miss Universe Pageant

You go girl! Fergie just slayed in her jaw-dropping performance of ‘A Little Work’ at the 2017 Miss Universe pageant on Nov. 26. We’ve got all the details from the incredible night right here!

Wow! Fergie, 42, absolutely lit up the stage at the 2017 Miss Universe pageant! On a night where the world’s most beautiful women strutted their stuff, the eight-time Grammy Award-winning songstress stole the show with her epic performance of ‘A Little Work’. The pop icon rocked the stage in a shimmering silver and black long-sleeved mini dress that hugged her curves beautifully and some dangerously high heels. Fergie absolutely owned the stage gracefully walking side by side with the contestants during the evening gown competition.

Since splitting from ex-husband and actor Josh Duhamel, 45 in September, Fergie hasn’t been shy about putting herself in the limelight and she’s been on a social media tear whether she’s doing the splits at wild performances or displaying her insane revenge body. Since dropping her latest album Double Dutchess, which peaked at No. 19 on the Billboard 200, Fergie has showed us exactly what we’ve missed about her throughout the years and we love everything about the reinvigorated heartthrob.

Like many of the gorgeous ladies in the Miss Universe 2017 pageant, Fergie hasn’t let anything stop her from not only being happy, but being successful in her illustrious career. Her post break-up crusade has been amazing, and if this is any indication of what we can expect from her going forward, then we’re so here for it! She’s been nothing short of amazing and we can’t wait to see what she’ll do next!

HollywoodLifers, did you like Fergie’s performance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!