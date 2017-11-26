Emily Ratajkowski Strips Down For A Naked Instagram Photo Showing Off Flawless Body

Ooh la la! Emily Ratajkowski showed off her fit body while posing nude for a photo she posted on Instagram. See the sexy pic here!

Emily Ratajkowski, 26, took to Instagram on Nov. 26 to show off her amazing body in a nude posed photo. The stunning model can be seen sitting down with her back against what appears to be an outside building and her knee bent up and arms folded to modestly cover her private areas. The photo was posted along with others, including many on a boat, as Emily currently enjoys a tropical trip with friends in Nicaragua. The fun-filled shots of the trip sure prove the young star knows how to have a good time and look good while doing it! Throughout the photos, Emily and her friends are modeling swimsuits from her new swimwear line called Inamorata Swim, which she just recently launched. See more sexy photos of Emily here!

“I was looking at an old Sports Illustrated from the ’70s, and there was a painted swimsuit on a model’s body and it was just belted,’ she told Vogue about her inspiration for the swimwear line. “I was obsessed with the idea. I grew up in San Diego and I basically wore a bathing suit every day on the beach.” Emily first gained a lot of exposure after appearing in Robin Thicke‘s 2012 music video for the song “Blurred Lines” before getting a chance to pose in the Swimsuit Edition of Sports Illustrated for 2014 and 2015.

When she’s not flaunting her trim figure in photo shoots, Emily also works on other projects. She recently appeared in Tyga‘s music video for his song “Tequila Kisses” and sizzled in confidence and beauty as usual!

