Miss South Africa Crowned Miss Universe 2017: See Stunning Pictures

Miss Universe 2017 has been crowned! The coveted title went to 22-year-old Miss South Africa, whose name is Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. The gorgeous titleholder was in tears from the second she was announced, with support from her two runner-ups: Miss Colombia and Miss Jamaica. Sadly it seemed the crowd was extremely upset when Miss Jamaica was announced as the second runner up, as you could hear them booing loudly after she received her bouquet of flowers. However, the moment didn’t deter from Miss Universe’s crowning moment! Now, lets take a look at some of the most beautiful pictures of Demi-Leigh in the attached gallery.

Miss Universe was narrowed down to three finalists from a whopping 92 contestants! The top three finalists were narrowed down to Miss Colombia, Miss Jamaica, and Miss South Africa towards the end of the competition. They were chosen out of the final five, which left Miss Venezuela and Miss Thailand out of the competition, as well as the rest of the contestants who, unfortunately, weren’t able to make it that far. While a lot of Miss Universe contestants went home without a brand new crown to call their own, they are still the respective Miss of their own home countries. Plus, they had the honor of competing for a chance to be Miss Universe, which definitely gives them bragging rights to take home as a souvenir!

