Brielle Biermann & Kim Zolciak’s 9 Wildest Look-Alike Photos

Kim Zolciak passed along her amazing genes to her gorgeous daughter, Brielle Biermann, and we can’t get over how alike they look. Check out their stunning twinning pics here!

Brielle Biermann and Kim Zolciak are as close as a mother/daughter duo can be, and we couldn’t help but notice that they also look super identical, too! Kim had Brielle when she was very young (19), so now that her daughter has matured into a stunning 20 year old, it’s clear she has a lot of resemblances to her 39-year-old mother. Both women tend to style their wavy, blonde hair in similar ways, too, and when they pose together, it’s totally like seeing double! The ladies are both very big on social media, and they love posting Snapchat and Instagram selfies and vids together, so there’s several instances where we’ve seen them twinning.

The ladies are a hilarious mom/daughter duo and love to publicly call each other out and goof around with one another, but at the end of the day, it’s totally all out of love. They actually an incredible relationship and bond, which Kim documented on Instagram just earlier this month. She shared the sweetest text message she received from Brielle, which read, “I’m so proud of you mom!!! from juggling SIX kids, having your own tv show AND doing another, running a multi-million dollar skin care empire and creating multiple AMAZINGGGG lashes, etc…i truly don’t know how you do it! i admire you and hope one day i’m half the wife/mother/boss lady/WOMAN!!!! you are. I LOVE YOU! thankful to be not only your daughter but your best friend.”

