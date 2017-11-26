Did Big Sean Shade Naya Rivera After Her Arrest? See Tweet Sending Fans In A Frenzy

Well, that was fast. Right after Naya Rivera was busted for allegedly beating her husband, Big Sean chimed in to seemingly throw some deadly shade at his ex!

Big Sean, 29, did not waste a second to seemingly diss his ex, Naya Rivera, 30. The Glee star was arrested on Nov. 25 in Kanawha County, West Virginia, charged with misdemeanor domestic battery after she allegedly struck her husband, Ryan Dorsey, 34, in the head and bottom lip. The news broke in the early hours of Nov. 26, right around the time Big Sean tweeted a video of a little girl. “I told y’all…I told y’all…,” the girl says. “Y’all thought I was playing, but I told y’all.”

To recap: Big Sean and Naya began dating in 2013. They announced their engagement after a few months together, but called it off in 2014 (when she found he was getting cozy with Ariana Grande.) Though their love was just a fleeting moment, it seemed to produce enough shade to last a lifetime. He seemingly dissed Naya in a pair of songs in 2014, dropping a line about a “cold b*tch” in “NDK” and a “crazy b*tch” in “IDFWU.” Big Sean said in a 2015 interview with Hot 97 that his relationship with Naya was “craziness” and he was so glad he “dodged” getting married to her.

As for Naya, she called out Big Sean in her memoir, Sorry Not Sorry, accusing him of cheating on her with the “Side By Side” singer. She also dished on some other private matters between her and Sean Don, prompting him to fire back in his 2016 song, “No More Interviews.” It seems like time is never going to heal this wound, so it’s likely that Sean’s tweet is all about his ex. Yikes.

Fans will have to wait to see if Naya responds, but she has more pressing issues to attend to: specifically, her misdemeanor domestic battery charge. The alleged incident happened while Naya and Jack were on a walk with their child, Josey. She was released on bail and left with her father-in-law. Naya had just reportedly called off her divorce with Ryan in October. Does this mean the divorce is back on? Or will these two manage to patch things up, even if she gets slapped with probation and some community service?

