Bella Hadid: Is She Worried About Being A Rebound Romance For The Weeknd?

Oh no! Bella Hadid has been enjoying her time with The Weeknd again but fears it’s a rebound romance! Get the details!

Bella Hadid, 21, and The Weeknd, 27, have been hanging out again and may be getting ready to officially reignite the spark they once had, but it turns out Bella’s worried she’ll be nothing more than a rebound! “Bella was really touched that Abel took the time out to send her flowers and to let her know that he was thinking of her, she thinks it was super sweet of him,” a source close to the model EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “He’s saying and doing all the right things right now, but Bella is still really cautious of him. She wants to make sure that his intentions are good, and that he’s not just trying to get with her as some kind of rebound romance. Bella has never stopped loving Abel, but he really, really hurt her before, and she doesn’t want to ever feel like that again. She can’t help questioning his timing, now he’s single again he’s suddenly declaring his love for her, but the whole time he was with Selena she didn’t hear a thing from him.”

As much as we’d love to see these rekindle their romance, we don’t blame her for being fearful that Abel is on the rebound! After all, his relationship with Selena Gomez, 25, was going strong last month! Besides, we can’t imagine how hard it’s got to be for Abel seeing Selena and Justin packing on the PDA so soon after leaving him! Poor guy! However, that doesn’t make rebounding okay! Take a look back at Bella and Abel’s relationship right here!

As we previously reported, the charismatic crooner gifting Bella a bouquet of flowers when she walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was one of the first signs that he was after her again! “Bella loved every minute of the show, and she looked absolutely stunning,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The event went off without a hitch, and it was a raging success. Bella was on a high the whole night. Abel sent her a gorgeous, huge bouquet of flowers along with a super sweet note telling her how amazing she is and how proud of her he is.” We’ll just have to wait and see if this rekindled romance is going to last this time!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Bella would be a rebound romance for The Weeknd? Tell us your opinions here!