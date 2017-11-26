Ava Phillippe, 18, Looks Just Like Mom Reese In Glamorous Gold Couture Gown At Debutante Ball

What a vision! Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava dazzled while making an appearance at the Debutante Ball in Paris on Nov. 25, wowing in a gown fit for a princess.

Like mother, like daughter! Ava Phillippe, 18, was the center of attention at the le Bal des Débutantes in Paris on Nov. 25. She looked absolutely beautiful while joined by her mother Reese Witherspoon, 41, who was beaming with pride during the special occasion. Ava was truly a golden goddess in her glamorous sparkling gown designed by Giambattista Valli Haute Couture. With her voluminous curls, chic accessories and glowing makeup, she couldn’t have looked more flawless while posing for pics alongside her equally stylish mom. Ava also had a hunky date on her arm, 19-year-old Maharaja of Jaipur Padmanabh Singh, a friend of Prince William. See all the celebs with lookalike kids, here.

Ava’s gown twirled in the air as she and her date performed the very first waltz of the evening, proving she was the belle of the ball! Nineteen other debutantes and their partners watched in awe as the two showed off their skills. Reese couldn’t stop smiling while greeting attendees alongside her daughter and fans were taking notice of their uncanny resemblance! The Legally Blonde actress also dressed to impress for the event, opting for a black frock with a floral design on the bodice. She was with hubby Jim Toth, who was no slouch in the looks department himself, wearing black tie attire.

Sylvester Stallone, Clint Eastwood and Bruce Willis. The star-studded ball was inspired by “the traditional ‘coming out’ parties of centuries past, the annual white-tie and tails event has been held in Paris since 1992,” according to PEOPLE . Ava and the other young ladies were being introduced to society at the high-class event held at the Peninsula Hotel. It’s quite the honor to attend, as past debutantes include the daughters of famous stars likeand

