Ashley Graham Is A Sparkling Goddess At The Miss Universe Competition

Move aside pageant queens, Ashley Graham is the REAL queen of the night rocking a sparkling gown at the Miss Universe competition!

If we’re the judges, we’d make Ashley Graham Miss Universe! The curvaceous model stunned at the Miss Universe competition, where she is a host for the second year in a row. Reminiscent of classic Hollywood style, Ashley wore a low-cut, dark green sparkling gown and rocked a bright red lip.The ground-breaking model also wore a long, sparkling black and silver earrings. She donned perfect full-bodied curls and a cat-eye to top if all off! Watch the Miss Universe competition here!

Ashley was right on-trend with her sparkles, as the Miss Universe contestants took their first walk in an assortment of sparkling dresses and co-ords! She shared a snapshot of her look prior to the competition, telling everyone to “Get your ball gowns ready!! #MissUniverse”! The backstage host talked to Fox News about her decision to return to the competition, saying, “I think that it’s really important that we continue to show diversity of all sizes, ethnicities, backgrounds and religion. So for me, I’m here to show diversity of size! Because not yet have we had a curvy girl in Miss Universe or even in the Miss USA pageant.” Still, Ashley is optimistic that we’ll be seeing a plus-sized pageant winner soon! “I think we’re on the way. If you can see a curvy girl on the cover of Sports Illustrated or Vogue, then we can definitely see a curvy girl as Miss Universe.” Go girl!

The plus-size model, herself, has made waves in the fashion industry for curvy women. She even took a stab at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, before the event took place on Nov. 20, Instagramming a photo of herself in lingerie with wings. Ashley captioned the sexy pic, “Got my wings! 🦋💐🌈😜 .. my #AdditionElle wings! #thickthighssavelives.” We couldn’t love this girl more!

