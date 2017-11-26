2017 Soul Train Awards Red Carpet — See Tamar Braxton & More Stars

It’s time for the 2017 Soul Train Awards, and before the show, we saw our favorite stars walk the red carpet. See the most fabulous fashions of the night below!

The Soul Train Awards airs on BET on November 26, but the show was actually taped earlier in the month, which is when we got the first look at some of the gorgeous stars on the red carpet! Toni Braxton is being honored with the Don Cornelius Legend Award at the Soul Train Awards. She’s been performing for the past 25 years — what a career! She looked better than ever at the show, in a stunning silver, sheer gown! Her sister Tamar Braxton was there to support her, but also showed off her revenge makeover after her divorce was made public. She rocked gorgeous red hair, and wore a form-fitting halter dress. The crystal creation fit her like a glove — stunning!

Kehlani wore a black velvet and lace floor-length gown with sheer panels that showed off her tattoos. Sexy! Bridget Kelly wore a gorgeous hunter green jumpsuit that looked amazing against her auburn hair. Melanie Fiona wore a shimmering black ball gown with a plunging neckline, showing off her cleavage. Sevyn Streeter looked adorable in a copper dress with spaghetti straps. Jessie J, Keyshia Cole, Method Man, and Kirk Franklin all lent their talents to the stage as they performed on the show. Before she hit the stage, Jessie J showed off her burgundy Dilek Hanif’s Fall/Winter 2017-2018 Haute Couture gown. See more pics from the carpet in our gallery!

What a special night!

HollywoodLifers, did you love seeing the stars on the red carpet at the 2017 Soul Train Awards?