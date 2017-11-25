13 Must-See Instagram Pics Of Young Supermodels: Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber & More

Watch out, world, these young supermodels are taking over. Starlets like Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and more are looking gorgeous on and off the runway. Check out their most gorgeous Instagram photos yet!

When we think of supermodels, we think of Cindy Crawford, 51, Tyra Banks, 43, Christie Brinkley, 63, and Heidi Klum, 44. We’re in the midst of a new generation right now, and a new set of models are making names for themselves. Kaia Gerber, 16, is following in mom Cindy’s footsteps and pursuing a modeling career. Like her mom, Kaia is quickly becoming modeling’s new “It” girl. When she’s not wowing on the runways at fashion shows across the world, she’s posting gorgeous photos on Instagram. Kaia’s definitely got an eye for what makes a great photo!

Kendall Jenner, 22, and Gigi Hadid, 22, aren’t just BFFs, they’re two of the world’s biggest supermodels of today. In addition to their modeling on the runway and in photo shoots, Kendall and Gigi have become queens of Instagram. They seriously never post a bad photo. Even their selfies are Vogue material!

Gigi’s younger sister, Bella Hadid, 21, is giving her sister a run for her money in terms of hot Instagram photos. Bella, who recently walked in her second Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, is constantly slaying on Instagram. Other Victoria’s Secret models like Karlie Kloss, 25, Stella Maxwell, 27, and more also take Instagram to the next level with their amazing photos. From fabulous makeup looks to amazing poses, these ladies give us so much Insta inspiration! Years down the road, these talented models are going to be the ones we think of instantly when talking about supermodels. Check out the rest of the terrific photos of young supermodels in our gallery above!

