Thanksgiving Tragedy: South Carolina Toddler, 2, Dies When Neck Gets Caught In Truck Window

A 2-year-old boy was horribly killed after getting his neck stuck in the automatic window to his father’s pickup truck. Find out the shocking details of the tragic situation here.

This is horrible. McCarson Allen Porter, a 2-year-old toddler from Clinton, South Carolina, sadly passed away on Nov. 22 after getting his neck stuck in the automatic window of a pickup truck. The boy was found dead with his head caught between the window and the frame after his father returned from getting tools at his mobile home site, according to NY Daily News. The father put McCarson in the truck and warmed it up before stepping away for a minute when the tragedy occurred. The official cause of death was asphyxiation due to external neck compression and it was ruled an accident by the Oconee County Coroner’s Office on Nov. 24.

Right after McCarson’s father found him, he sought help at a CVS nearby and he was quickly taken to the hospital where the boy later died. The coroner stated that the truck was fitted with rocker window switches and is being investigated by police. The devastated father pleaded for help on Facebook on the day of the accident and is currently trying to raise funds for his son’s funeral costs.

This isn’t the first time a toddler was in the news for fatally getting his head stuck in an automatic car window. Just last Sept. 2-year-old Logan Vanderkleed of Indiana also died after getting his head stuck in an automatic car window. The tragedies are definitely bringing awareness to the dangers of leaving children unattended in normally safe environments and it may raise a serious discussion on how automatic windows in cars can be made safer around children. We are sending our condolences to little McCarson’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time.

