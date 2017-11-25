Selena Gomez & Her Little Sister Gracie Sweetly Play On Swings During Fun-Filled Thanksgiving

What a cute pair. Selena Gomez and her baby sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey, celebrated Thanksgiving the best way possible – by hitting the playground for some fun!

Go higher, Selena Gomez! The 25-year-old singer was all smiles as she and her four-year-old sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey, played on the swings during Sel’s Thanksgiving vacation in Texas. Selena and Gracie were practically twins in a photo, shared online on Nov. 24, as both had blonde hair and excited looks on their faces while playing. Forget the turkey or the pumpkin pie. Having such a fun moment of glee might be the highlight of Selena’s holiday.

Selena couldn’t keep the smile off her face while spending time with her family in Texas. She was first spotted in the Lone Star State on Nov. 21, munching down on a spaghetti dinner in a particularly cute Instagram video. Afterward, she and her kin gave the Kardashians a run for their money (well, not quite) when they all posed with their behinds towards the camera. Seems the family was feeling a bit “cheeky” for this Thanksgiving?

It seems this Thanksgiving was family only, because Selena’s bae, Justin Bieber, 23, was nowhere to be seen. He wasn’t serving her seconds of spaghetti, calling “next” on the swings or flaunting his booty in the family photo. Considering how excited Selena was to cook a traditional family Thanksgiving dinner for Justin, it’s a bummer that he will just have to settle for whatever leftovers she brings back from Texas. Aluminum foil — it does miracles.

It seems an afternoon of swinging with Gracie was just what Sel needed, especially after her emotional rendition of “Wolves” at the 2017 American Music Awards on Nov. 19. In her only awards show performance of the year, Selena battled with a bad case of the nerves, which led to some speculating that she had a panic attack before going on stage. She was even accused of lip-syncing! Thankfully, both Justin and Taylor Swift, 27, thought Selena killed it. So, when it come hater, Sel just had to “swing it off, swing it off,” right?

Isn’t that picture of Selena and Gracie Elliot the cutest, HollywoodLifers?