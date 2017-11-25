Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Huddle With Queen & Palace Staff To Plan Non- Traditional Wedding

Soon to be Mr. & Mrs?! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning a non-traditional wedding after a Palace meeting laid out details of the big day!

Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36 are announcing an engagement soon and planning a non-traditional wedding, according to a source report by Daily Star. The Buckingham Palace staff as well as Queen Elizabeth were briefed on Nov. 24 with details on the couple’s engagement and wedding plans, the Royal source told the outlet. It turns out Prince Harry and Meghan could make their highly anticipated official announcement at any time until the New Year! “They are engaged but they are trying to sort a few things out now, like house hunting for a retreat and other things,” the source said. “It will be up to them to decide when to announce it as they want to do it their own way, which Her Majesty agrees with.” See some of Prince Harry and Meghan’s cutest photos here!

Although there’s been no official comment from Kensington Palace, the past couple of days on social media has been all about Prince Harry and Meghan’s engagement. Various clues have been pointed out as to why a marriage between the two lovebirds is inevitable and we’re super excited at the thought that the news could arrive any day now!

Prince Harry and Meghan have been in a relationship for a year and have made headlines ever since. Although Meghan has already been married once in the past, many Royal family followers believe that Prince Harry could really be the one for her. The actress recently quit her television series, Suits and has reportedly moved to the U.K. with her dogs to be with Prince Harry. It sure sounds like things are getting serious between these two and we’ll definitely be on the lookout for any Royal engagement!

