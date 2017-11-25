Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Will Be Home Alone During The Holidays — Here’s Why

It appears that Meghan Markle isn’t allowed to join the royal family for Christmas due to a technicality. Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

Based on all the rumors surrounding Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan Markle, 36, fans are anxiously awaiting an engagement announcement! So it’s only natural to assume that the stunning actress will be joining Harry and his family for the holidays, right? Well, according to our insiders, she isn’t allowed to partake in the royal festivities, even if they are engaged by Christmas! It appears, according to tradition, only married couples can attend! Head here to take a look back at Harry and Meghan’s courtship!

“Harry and Meghan’s Christmas plans are up in the air at the moment. Harry always spends Christmas with the Queen and the rest of his family at Sandringham, but only married partners are permitted to attend the festivities, so Meghan isn’t invited,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Even Kate Middleton didn’t go when she was engaged to Prince William, she spent Christmas with her family instead. But, Meghan hasn’t got any family here in the UK, so she would be left on her own if Harry attended. Harry has asked if it’s possible for Meghan to accompany him, but he was told that unfortunately it’s not an option, so right now, unless there’s a change in protocol, Harry is planning to spend Christmas at home with Meghan, just the two of them.

Our insider went on to add that Harry’s father plans to try and change the Queen’s mind on this matter. “Prince Charles has promised that he will speak to the Queen and plead Harry’s case, as he really wants both his sons to be with him, but nobody really thinks it will make any difference. The Queen has made a lot of concessions over the years, but for whatever reason, she has always stuck firmly to the rules when it comes to Christmas.” Oh no! Here’s hoping Charles can change her mind!

HollywoodLifers, are you hoping that the Queen allows Meghan to join them despite not being married?! Let us know below!