Ariel Winter’s BF Levi Meaden Loves Her ‘Beautiful’ Body: He ‘Never Shames Her For Showing Off’

Levi Meaden is Ariel Winter’s number one supporter! We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that he makes her feel ‘so confident’ even when body shamers try to bring her down.

Levi Meaden, 30, always makes Ariel Winter, 19, feel like a princess! Life can be tough in the spotlight and if anyone knows that, it’s the Modern Family starlet. Even though nay-sayers are constantly criticizing her sexy pics and body type via social media, Levi always showers her in compliments and gives her more confidence than ever. “The amount of love and support Levi provides Ariel is pretty incredible, he’s her biggest fan and never stops boosting her up,” a friend of Ariel’s tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s part of the reason she’s gotten so self-assured this past year. He makes her feel so beautiful and he never shames her for showing off her body. Levi gives her unwavering support and that’s helped her so much, it’s helped her love herself even more.” See more of Ariel’s hottest pics, right here.

Ariel and her boyfriend Levi are still going strong after one year of dating and they recently celebrated their anniversary. It looks like these two are more smitten than ever, especially based on their adorable PDA pics. “He tells her she’s beautiful ten times a day, she feels like the luckiest girl in the world to have found such a sweet guy,” our insider close to the actress revealed. “She’s never letting go.” Proving their spark is more alive than ever, Ariel shared a heartwarming of herself straddling and kissing Levi in front of a waterfall to mark the special occasion. “Thank you for being the incredible man you are, and for making me the happiest I could’ve ever imagined,” she captioned the post, gushing over her longtime love. “Here’s to many, many more.”

Ariel has been eluding more confidence than ever and she’s been stepping up the bar with her fierce ensembles. The actress recently dropped jaws by sharing a gorgeous photo of herself on Nov. 19, slaying the biggest celebrity fashion trend: going braless. Ariel opened up about her evolving style during a candid new interview, revealing that she endured plenty of rude comments along the way. “I started trying to dress for my body and was called a slut or a fat hooker,” she told Us Weekly, revealing, “It really took so much of my self-esteem.” Luckily, Ariel has found a way to embrace her natural beauty!

