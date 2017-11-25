She did it again! Kylie Jenner just chopped off “all” her hair and shared a short clip of the new ‘do! Check it out!

Kylie Jenner just loves reinventing her style! As soon as you get used to one look or one hair color, the 20-year-old stunner has already moved on to the next one! We can’t keep up but we love it! She’s never sitting still stylistically. And now the youngest Jenner sister did it again! Ky took to Snapchat on Saturday, Nov. 25, to show off her playful new hairdo! Head here for tons of Kylie pics!

“Cut off all my hair again,” she captioned a short clip of herself now sporting a new look that just misses her shoulders along with a fun heart-shaped eyeglasses filter. It’s a fantastic new look for the holiday season! Later, she shared another clip in which she gives fans a different look at the cut — this time from the rearview mirror of a Ferrari! Boy, haircuts and Ferraris?! Kylie doesn’t have to do much to eclipse our Saturday!

It’s possible this new ‘do is a pleasant distraction amid endless pregnancy rumors. And now we’re hearing that Kylie and her fella Travis Scott, 25, aren’t seeing eye-to-eye on if they should keep their reported pregnancy under wraps any longer! “It’s hard for [Travis] because he wants them to do normal stuff together, instead of just hiding out at her house,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The source mentioned that Travis and Cactus Jack Records hosted a turkey drive for Hurricane Harvey relief in downtown Houston on Nov. 23. “He was begging her to come out and do it with him, but she said no. She doesn’t want to be photographed at all right now. They had a bit of a fight over it. He’s proud of her and wanted her there by his side. He was disappointed she wouldn’t come.” Hopefully we’ll all get some answers soon and Kylie won’t have to keep such a low profile!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving the reality star's new look?!