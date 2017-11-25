Khloe Kardashian Determined To Stay In Shape During Pregnancy: How She’s Staying Healthy

Khloe Kardashian isn’t giving up on healthy living while reportedly pregnant! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s going to stay fit while allegedly eating for 2!

For many women, being pregnant is a time to relax and indulge in your favorite snacks! Why not, right?! However, we’re hearing that during her reported pregnancy, Khloe Kardashian intends to maintain her diet AND workout routine! Our source has the details on how the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star plans to stay fit and healthy despite reportedly being an expecting mother! Check out tons more KoKo pics right here!

“Khloe is eating really healthily during her pregnancy,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s had a whole load of cravings, but she’s been really good at not giving in to them. Right now, the only weight that Khloe has gained is from the baby, and she has this super cute little bump. Khloe is also following a pregnancy specific exercise regime, and she’s feeling absolutely amazing. Khloe worked so hard to get into shape before she was pregnant, so she’s determined to keep up with her healthy lifestyle.”

Speaking of the fitspo queen’s supposed baby bump, we previously reported that Khloe spent her Thanksgiving with her fella Tristan Thompson, 26, for the second year in a row! So how exactly did they celebrate Turkey Day? Why, by rocking comfy pajamas all day! But, sadly, this also means that catching a glimpse of her reported baby bump was nearly impossible! Welp, if she is pregnant it’s only a matter of time before we catch a glimpse!

