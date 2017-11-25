Kailyn Lowry: Why Her Romance With New GF Is Better Than All Her Previous Relationships

Kailyn Lowry is absolutely head over heels for her new girlfriend Dominique Potter and thinks it’s her best relationship yet, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Find out why she’s feeling that way here!

Kailyn Lowry, 25, recently went public about her new relationship with Dominique Potter and now she’s feeling that their romance is better than any of her previous relationships. “Kailyn‘s new relationship with Dominique has done a world of good for her state of mind,” a friend of Kailyn EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “It’s been a long time since she’s been in a happy relationship so she kind of forgot how great it could be. In a lot of ways her relationship with Dom is better than any of her past relationships, they get along so well, they’ve never even had one fight. Dominique is so chill and she doesn’t play any head games. Kailyn is very thankful to have her in her life. She’s excited to see where it goes.” See photos of Kailyn here!

Kailyn revealed she was in a happy relationship with Dominique on Nov. 15. The two women were friends for a year before it developed into something more and Dominique has been there for Kailyn throughout her recent struggles with previous relationships. After having three sons from three different romances, it’s great to know Kailyn is feeling content and happy with her new love!

Dominique has already been getting close to Kailyn’s family and friends and has even met her ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera. Despite their closeness, Dominique has never appeared on Teen Mom 2 but fans of the show are already getting quickly familiar with her since Kailyn has been showing her off. We’re so excited for these two and wish them all the best as we look forward to where they’ll go from here!

HollywoodLifers, tell us what you think about Kailyn’s new relationship here! We want to hear from you!