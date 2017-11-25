Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber: Why They Didn’t Spend Thanksgiving Together

Wondering why Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez didn’t spend Turkey Day with each other?! So were we, so we got some answers! Here’s all the EXCLUSIVE details!

If you love Jelena as much as we do, then one question has got to be bugging you lately: “How’s it going to be different this time?” As much fun as it is to see Selena Gomez, 25, flaunting PDA and attending church with Justin Bieber, 23, all real fans know that we’ve seen all this before! And the last thing we want is to see Sel get her heart broken again! But an insider has some information on why the pop-music pair didn’t spend Thanksgiving together and it looks like a ray of hope, to us at least! Check out tons more photos of Justin and Selena right here!

‘There is a good amount of Selena‘s family that don’t like Justin and are trying to figure everything out on their reconciliation,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Justin decided to not ruffle any feathers and had Selena visit her family without him because he can see her a lot more than they do and he also didn’t want to be the reason that people had a bad holiday. He is trying to make the right decisions and get back into her family’s good graces and not showing up for Thanksgiving or taking her away to do their own thing was an important thing to do this year. Its all about baby steps with Justin this time around.” Wow, it sounds like he’s really trying to do it right this time!

As we previously reported, just as Selena was getting together with her family in Texas for Turkey Day, Justin was spotted playing hockey in Canada with some high schoolers! Although it’s anyone’s guess how the Biebs ended up knocking the puck around with some teens, he looked thrilled to be there!

