Justin Bieber Discovered In Canana Playing Hockey While Selena Has Thanksgiving With Fam

Justin Bieber, 23, has finally surfaced! Fans have been wondering where the singer was, especially after seeing the adorable pics of Selena Gomez, 25, celebrating Thanksgiving with her family in Texas — sans Biebs. Justin was spotted playing hockey with several high school kids in newly released pics, and he was all smiles, even though his girlfriend wasn’t there to cheer him on from the sidelines. The “Company” crooner loves to pass around the puck and it’s reported that his entourage called up the coach to see if it was cool that he joined the Canadian team for practice. Justin rocked full gear while hitting the ice, even sporting an official Whistler ‘A1’ Winterhawks jersey! See pics of Jelena’s cutest moments, right here.

It’s only been a few months since Justin cancelled his Purpose tour and he’s been living it up to the fullest by spending plenty of time with his on-again flame Selena. The two were apart during the recent holiday, but it’s clear sparks are still flying between them due to their PDA-filled outings! Selena was spotted with her loved ones in the Lone Star State on Nov. 21, grubbing down on a delicious looking spaghetti dinner in an adorable Instagram video. She seemed to be having a total blast while posing for pics and catching up with her loving family, including her sweet little sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey. The two played on the swings and enjoyed the crisp air outside!

Selena has been making a comeback in a major way, last slaying a powerful rendition of “Wolves” at the 2017 American Music Awards on Nov. 19. On top of that, her love life is also heating up! She and Justin were seen kissing at his hockey game just days prior. “As much as people around her are worried that she’ll end up heartbroken all over again, it’s hard not to be happy for her,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com. “She tried her best to put things with him behind her and for a long time it seemed like she had. Now that she’s back with Justin that weight has lifted, she just seems very light and joyful.”

