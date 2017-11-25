Kevin Hart & Eniko Parrish’s Newborn Son: 1st Pic Of Adorable Baby Revealed

The newest Hart addition has arrived, and he’s absolutely adorable! The infant is Eniko Parrish’s 1st child & dad Kevin Hart’s 3rd, and he totally looks like a perfect mix of both of them. See Kenzo’s precious 1st pic here!

Aw! We just got our very first glimpse of Baby Hart! After welcoming their baby son, Kenzo Kash Hart, on Nov. 21, Eniko Parrish, 33, and Kevin Hart, 38, have shared a pic of their little bundle of joy, via Instagram, and it’s already beyond obvious that Eniko and Kevin are totally in love with their little one. But how couldn’t they be?! Click here to see adorable pics of some of the cutest kids in Hollywood.

In the photo, Eniko poses beside her bed while clutching her newborn! Yes, they’re not showing us much but we do get the tiniest glimpse of Kenzo’s hair-covered head while swaddled in his mama’s arms. “A love like no other!” she captioned the insanely cute image. “Every ounce of pain was worth it. Would I do it again? Absolutely!” Awww! Something tells us we’re in for loads more baby pics soon and we cannot wait!

While Kevin and Eniko just welcomed this precious bundle of joy, the pair’s relationship hit a major bump in the road soon before Kenzo arrived. It was revealed in September that Kevin reportedly cheated on his pregnant wife — AND his lapse in judgement was caught on video. However, despite this sex tape scandal, Eniko faithfully stood by her man. Kevin also issued an apology for his “major lapse in judgement” via Instagram in the form of a video. But, as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, the main reason Eniko stayed with the comedian is because she was pregnant. Either way though, the two seem BEYOND happy together now!

“Kevin is doing everything in his power to make it up to Eniko, and he swears that he will never mess up again,” source close to Eniko revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Eniko is so hurt and humiliated though, and she doesn’t know if she can ever really trust Kevin again. If she wasn’t pregnant then she would have walked away from him, but she doesn’t see that as an option right now.” The good news is, it seems like the birth of their little man has helped set their relationship back on track!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — isn’t the newest Hart super adorable? Do you hope to see more pics soon?